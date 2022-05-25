Oneida County Sheriff's Office increasing presence at area schools following Texas shooting

In the wake of the massacre at a Texas elementary school Tuesday afternoon, there will be more members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office around local schools out of an abundance of caution.
Sheriff Robert Maciol says the members of the sheriff’s office may be in marked cars with uniforms on or unmarked cars and dressed in suits.
Maciol says there is no threat to area schools – the increased presence is just to show support for children, teachers and other school staff who may find it difficult or scary to be in school buildings after the Texas shooting.
Parents should not be alarmed if they see additional law enforcement vehicles at schools unless they receive an alert directly from the district.