Oneida County survey provides insight into COVID-19 pandemic's impact on students

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County officials now have some insight into how the COVID-19 pandemic affected local students after compiling results from a Teen Assessment Survey (TAP) launched earlier this year.
The county conducts TAP surveys every four years, the last of which was in 2019.
The recent survey provided data on how virtual learning and other pandemic challenges affected local teens.
“We know that COVID-19 changed the landscape for most students in one way or another,”said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, who presented the results at MVCC in Utica on Friday. “Decisions were made with the best information available at the time, and now we need to understand what impact those decisions had and use that data to help us move forward effectively. This survey gave us the crucial knowledge to do just that.
Answers were collected from more than 3,600 students in seventh, ninth and 11th grades.
Overall the TAP Report found that:
- Individuals identifying as LGBTQ+, female or as non-English speakers were among those most impacted by the pandemic and had the highest frequency of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).
- The most common challenges associated with virtual learning included:
- Loss of motivation and concentration
- Lack of direct access to teachers compared to in-person students
- Lack of one-on-one educational assistance opportunities
- Throughout the pandemic, students experienced a variety of adverse behavioral changes:
- Chronic sadness and hopelessness
- Poor sleeping habits
- Poor eating habits
- COVID-19 emotional resilience was linked to positive social relationships and emotional resources:
- Positive family relationship
- Reliable friend network
- Reliable person/place in which to express worries, problems or concerns
The over findings compared to the 2019 survey included:
- Youth homelessness decreased by 1.3%.
- Kids who seriously considered suicide decreased by 3%.
- Respondents who thought about running away from home or hurting themselves on purpose decreased by 2.8% and 0.6% respectively.
- Respondents who reported being cyberbullied increased by 2.8%.
- Students who felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more in a row that they stopped doing some usual activities increased by 5.3%.
