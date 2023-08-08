Oneida County Wants to Hear from Nexus Center Visitors

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is enlisting the help of Nexus Center visitors to chart the facility's future.
Oneida County is launching a survey of those visitors, asking where they're visiting from and what brought them here, as well as, where else they went while they were in Utica.
The county is looking to see how those experiences went.
The survey takes about five minutes.
"We want to find out what we should do next," Picente said.
"What do the people who are coming here on a regular basis—some of them different times of year—what would they like to see? What other amenities do we need to fill in the gaps that exist?" he continued.
Picente said results from the survey will be evaluated and presented early next year.
The Nexus Center is on Oriskany Street in Utica.
Click here to be directed to the survey.
“Since opening last November, the Utica University Nexus Center has been visited more than 410,000 times by people from all over the country, quickly becoming a focal point and popular destination in downtown Utica and all of Oneida County,” Picente said. “The Nexus Center’s success has created opportunity for even more growth. By hearing directly from people who frequent the state-of-the-art facility – some from hundreds of miles away – we will be able to understand not only what brought them there, but what will lead to an even better experience and ultimately bring them back.”
Questions about the survey can be directed to Oneida County Commissioner of Planning James Genovese at (315) 798-5710 or jgenovese@ocgov.net.