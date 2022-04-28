Oneonta Middle School student wins national cybersecurity poster contest

An eighth-grader in Otsego County took home first place in a national cybersecurity poster contest out of more than 250 submissions.
Madelyn from Oneonta Middle School was awarded the top prize on Thursday.
The cybersecurity poster contest was held by the Center for Internet Security and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center.
The contest was open to students across the country in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The idea is to educate kids about online safety. Students submitted artwork focusing on how to respond to various online dangers like cyberbullying and messages from strangers.
Madelyn’s artwork will be featured in the 2023 MS-ISAC Cybersecurity Awareness Calendar.