 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL
NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 16 to 28 percent this
afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting up
to 35 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry and
windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread
this afternoon across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Oneonta Middle School student wins national cybersecurity poster contest

  • Updated
  • 0
Cybersecurity poster contest
Photo courtesy of CIS

An eighth-grader in Otsego County took home first place in a national cybersecurity poster contest out of more than 250 submissions.

Madelyn from Oneonta Middle School was awarded the top prize on Thursday.

The cybersecurity poster contest was held by the Center for Internet Security and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

The contest was open to students across the country in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The idea is to educate kids about online safety. Students submitted artwork focusing on how to respond to various online dangers like cyberbullying and messages from strangers.

Madelyn’s artwork will be featured in the 2023 MS-ISAC Cybersecurity Awareness Calendar.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you