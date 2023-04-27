Operation Safe Stop Education and Enforcement Day promotes safe driving near school buses

ROME, N.Y. – Drivers were reminded Thursday to use caution around school buses during Operation Safe Stop Education and Enforcement Day.
Operation Safe Stop is a collaborative bus safety initiative supported by the state’s Traffic Safety Committee, the state education department, bus companies and local law enforcement.
According to New York State law, it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus when the red lights are flashing, whether driving behind it or approaching in the other lane. Drivers must always stop, even on divided or multi-lane highways.
On Thursday, police officers rode on school buses and followed along on bus routes in marked and unmarked patrol vehicles issuing tickets to anyone who violated the no-passing law.
People who illegally pass school buses are fined $250 to $400, get five points on their license and could face up to 30 days in jail. The fines and possible jail time increase after the second conviction.