 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Operation Safe Stop Education and Enforcement Day promotes safe driving near school buses

  • Updated
  • 0

Operation Safe Stop Day was held Thursday to remind driver that they must stop for school buses with red flash lights and stop arms out.

ROME, N.Y. – Drivers were reminded Thursday to use caution around school buses during Operation Safe Stop Education and Enforcement Day.

Operation Safe Stop is a collaborative bus safety initiative supported by the state’s Traffic Safety Committee, the state education department, bus companies and local law enforcement.

According to New York State law, it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus when the red lights are flashing, whether driving behind it or approaching in the other lane. Drivers must always stop, even on divided or multi-lane highways.

School bus stop arm

On Thursday, police officers rode on school buses and followed along on bus routes in marked and unmarked patrol vehicles issuing tickets to anyone who violated the no-passing law.

People who illegally pass school buses are fined $250 to $400, get five points on their license and could face up to 30 days in jail. The fines and possible jail time increase after the second conviction.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you