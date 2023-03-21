Picente wants Narcan in every Oneida County school building

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. wants Narcan, or Naloxone, in every school building in the county.
"Since 2019, we've had 66 overdoses under the age of 18. That's our school age population and we saw a death of a 15-year-old from Fentanyl," says Picente.
"It is absolutely higher. We know it's higher," says Lisa Worden, of the Oneida County Opioid Task Force, when asked if she thinks the number is likely higher.
The New Hartford School District just approved a policy, and are waiting for their Narcan. They and Waterville will be the only school districts in the county that have it.
"We just want to make sure everybody's protected," says New Hartford School Superintendent, Dr. Cosimo Tangorra. "I'd rather have it and not need it, than need it and not have it."
Tangorra says the district has not yet had a need for Narcan in the schools. From 2021 to 2022, there were seven incidents in Oneida County Schools where 911 was called for some type of substance that caused a reaction.
"The reality is, it can happen," says Picente. "Why shouldn't it be in school? We can't deny the problem."
The county could help districts in terms of supplying the Narcan. Individual school boards would have to adopt a policy to have an opioid antidote in the schools.