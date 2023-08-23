Poland Board of Education Appoints 2 Principals

POLAND, N.Y. -- In a special meeting, the Poland Board of Education appointed two principals.
The meeting took place at the beginning of August.
John Seifts was appointed as secondary principal, where he'll lead middle and high school.
“I am grateful to the board and our community for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am also humbled as I know many exciting moments, triumphs, and challenges await,” Seifts said.
Seifts said that he plans grow the math, science, English Language Arts and music programs at the school.
Renee Morrison will serve as primary principal in Poland for elementary grades.
Morrison has 17 years of experience in elementary education.
She worked as a teacher, reading specialist and teaching assistant in the Holland Patent Central School District. She most recently taught at Remsen Central School District.
“I am excited to be part of the Poland school community and help students and staff excel in all aspects of life,” Morrison said. “The team atmosphere is one reason I was drawn to Poland, and I look forward to experiencing the Tornado spirit.”