Poll shows majority of New Yorkers support Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

A new Siena College poll shows most New Yorkers support President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loans up to $20,000, with 56% of the state saying it was the right decision. Thirty-three percent say it wasn't the right decision.
Of those polled, 29% say Biden’s plan has gone too far and 21% say it doesn’t go far enough.
The plan will forgive $10,000 in federal student loans, or up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, for those who make less than $125,000 per year.
The poll shows that 57% of New Yorkers say canceling even a portion of student loan debt will help the economy, but 35% disagree and believe canceling the debt will increase inflation.
“Twenty-seven percent of 18-34-year-olds and 23% of those 35-49 still have a balance on their loans. At least 60% of those under 50 support the plan, think it will give them a better chance to achieve the American Dream and that spending of those dollars as opposed to paying back the loan, will be good for the economy,” said Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute.
Of those living in New York, 38% have taken loans out for college. Of that group, 54% have paid them back in full and 45% still have a balance due, which means 17% of all New Yorkers still owe money on student loans.