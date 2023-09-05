 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Preserving Family Memories: Dos and Don'ts with Photographs and Documents

  • Updated
  • 0
Clinton Historical

Submitted Photos/Logo Courtesy of Clinton Historical Society's Facebook page/Canva

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Do you have boxes of family photographs piling up?

A professional archivist has tips to keep those photographs and documents protected for future generations. 

The Clinton Historical Society will host Jeremy Katz, archivist at Hamilton College, on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. for the talk Preserving Old Family Documents: Dos and Don'ts. 

Katz will chat with the audience about techniques and solutions for preserving historic collections, like generations-old photographs. 

There will be a discussion about best practices and industry standards to ensure family heirlooms stand the test of time. 

Whether you're looking to preserve photographs, artifacts, textiles or newspapers, Katz will discuss it all. 

Katz joined Special Collections and College Archives at Hamilton College in October 2021. He has also served as Senior Director of Archives at the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. He is the author of The Jewish Community of Atlanta.

The event is free and open to the public. 

The Clinton Historical Society is located at 1 Fountain Street in Clinton. 

Do you have a news tip? Send it to news@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you