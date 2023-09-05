Preserving Family Memories: Dos and Don'ts with Photographs and Documents

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Do you have boxes of family photographs piling up?
A professional archivist has tips to keep those photographs and documents protected for future generations.
The Clinton Historical Society will host Jeremy Katz, archivist at Hamilton College, on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. for the talk Preserving Old Family Documents: Dos and Don'ts.
Katz will chat with the audience about techniques and solutions for preserving historic collections, like generations-old photographs.
There will be a discussion about best practices and industry standards to ensure family heirlooms stand the test of time.
Whether you're looking to preserve photographs, artifacts, textiles or newspapers, Katz will discuss it all.
Katz joined Special Collections and College Archives at Hamilton College in October 2021. He has also served as Senior Director of Archives at the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. He is the author of The Jewish Community of Atlanta.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Clinton Historical Society is located at 1 Fountain Street in Clinton.