Remembering Loved Ones Lost to Suicide, Substance Abuse—'Light of Hope' Ceremony to be Held in Rome End of Month

ROME, N.Y. -- The Center for Family Life and Recovery will host its annual Light of Hope ceremony to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.
CFLR supports individuals and families who may struggle with addiction, mental health and behavioral issues.
Their Light of Hope ceremony brings awareness and remembers the loved ones lost to substance abuse and suicide.
It also recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day.
IOAD is an annual campaign to end overdose, remember those who have died from an overdose and address the grief families and friends left behind have felt.
The theme this year for IOAD is "recognizing those people who go unseen."
"According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States for all ages. CFLR works to prevent suicide through education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide," a release stated.
The ceremony takes place on Thursday, August 31, from 5 to 8p.m. on Gigliotti Ave. in Rome.
CFLR wants to spread the message that drug overdose and suicide are preventable.
This event is an opportunity for outreach, love, healing and compassion that also creates educational opportunities to lessen the stigma.
To learn more or to purchase a luminary for the event, call 315 733-1709 or click here.
Proceeds from Light of Hope benefit programs and services at CFRL, with a focus on recovery, suicide and substance-use prevention services.