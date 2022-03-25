Report: Cooperstown principal escorted out of school building

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Cooperstown Junior/Senior High School Principal Karl O’Leary was allegedly escorted out of the school building last week, and no longer works for district.
It is not clear if O’Leary resigned or was let go. NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to the superintendent’s office, and is awaiting a return call.
According to All Otsego, the superintendent says there were no safety issues that needed to be addressed, and that the change would not be a distraction for faculty or students.
O’Leary became principal last summer.