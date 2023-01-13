RFA students becoming involved in local news

This woman is trying to teach these RFA journalism students that they have voices, their voices have value, and can be heard far beyond the walls of the classroom and their homes.
"So, this program, Student-Centered Journalism, is all about elevating students' voices and letting them know that their perspective matters," says Sierra Sangetti-Daniels, Co-Founder of the People's Perception Project.
Sangetti-Daniels decided to be the change she wanted to see, when she was working as an assignment editor at a local news station, in the capital region.
"I saw a lot of disparities in whose voices got to be hear and whose voices didn't get to be heard," said Sangetti-Daniels.
So she founded the People's Perception Project and NewsChannel 2 is teaming up with her and RFA students for the Student-Centered Journalism Program.
"So, it's letting the students know that, yeah, not everything is equal and fair in society and it is actually our responsibility to get engaged and do something about the disparities we see on a day to day basis," said Sangetti-Daniels.
The project ends in a few weeks, with NewsChannel 2 covering a story the students chose, interviewing who they suggest. A collaboration with the next generation of news gatherers. We'll let you know when we air their story.