RFA to put on 'Newsies' after stopping original production during pandemic

ROME, N.Y. – Rome Free Academy students will take the stage this week to perform the musical “Newsies” after putting the production on pause during the pandemic.
Director Jake Meiss says the school had planned to perform “Newsies” in 2020 – but had to stop rehearsals because of COVID-19.
“We were all devastated to lose the chance to do the show. It was such a source of sadness that we didn’t know if we would ever return to it,” said Meiss. “But then we realized that while it was unfortunate for those students in the classes of 2020 and 2021, we could still give the classes of 2022 and 2023 their chance. And maybe it was somehow meant to be - now we are putting the show on not only 30 years since the movie was released, but also exactly ten years after the show debuted on Broadway.”
The performances are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the RFA auditorium.
Meiss says some students from the Class of 2020 will also get a chance to perform on Saturday.
“We’re planning a special bonus presentation for right after the closing performance on Saturday night, inspired by the way long-running Broadway shows bring back their original cast members for closing night celebrations.”
Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase at Jervis Public Library, or at the door the night of each performance. Tickets are $8 until Thursday and $10 at the door.