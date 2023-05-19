Rome Catholic parents upset after UPK canceled abruptly Thursday

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Catholic School re-opened its Pre-K program Friday after abruptly canceling all Universal Pre-Kindergarten classes on Thursday due to a staffing shortage.
"We didn't have enough teachers to cover the classes," said President of the Board of Trustees at Rome Catholic Charles Sexton. "We had a staffing situation. We weren't able able to cover all of the classrooms, so the decision was made to cancel UPK as we regrouped and discussed how to reallocated resources so that we have coverage for Friday."
Parents we spoke with on Thursday detailed their concerns about sending their children back to school on Friday after many were notified as they were dropping their students off that there was no school for them.
One parent, Julie Shaughnessy said her husband attempted to drop their son off at his Pre-K program Thursday and was told at drop-off that the program was closing for the day.
"My mom had to come out and watch my son for the day so that both of us could work," Shaughnessy said. "She lives an hour away."
President of the Board of Trustees at Rome Catholic Charles Sexton said he understands the concern for the late notice.
"We do regret the late notification of parents," Sexton said. "As a parent, I understand what a huge inconvenience this is and how difficult that is to have any type of last-minute disruption in your schedule."
More than a half dozen parents contacted WKTV with other concerns.
"Upon asking them why classes were canceled, my husband was told they couldn't talk about it," Shaughnessy said. "Parents are upset because a bunch of reports have been filed from teachers and from several parents, and nothing has been dealt with."
Rome Police were called to the school on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police tell us they were called to the school for several teachers to report a verbal altercation with one of their colleagues.
Sexton acknowledged the situation on Wednesday afternoon saying, "There was a situation. It was handled. There wasn't a threat of violence toward anyone."
Sexton said the incident Wednesday was not 100% related to the staffing shortage Thursday.
"I know there is some unrest and there are some rumors circulating," Sexton said.
Sexton told NEWSChannel2 the board of trustees is continuing to look into the situation and will take any necessary action at the conclusion of the investigations into the facts.
Some parents we spoke with said they will not bring their children to school until they are assured the issues have been dealt with. Shaughnessy echoed that.
"A bunch of parents have said we are not bringing our children back to school until this is dealt with," Shaughnessy said.
Other parents we spoke with voiced concerns that there is not a School Resource Officer at Rome Catholic.
"We have a completely safe environment," Sexton said. His daughter attends the school. "I would not put my daughter in an unsafe situation.
We will speak with Sexton today to learn more about any developments in the situation at the school.