Rome CSD holds capital project community forum

ROME, NY - Rome residents will be voting on a $21.6 million capital project next week for the Rome City School District.
The district held a community forum Tuesday to inform the public just what exactly is involved in the project. They also answered any questions residents had about it.
Under the proposed capital project, upgrades will be made to all the schools in the district. That list does not include Staley Elementary which was shut down due to flooding last year. Among the upgrades included in the project, having secure vestibules installed in the elementary schools to ensure the safety of students.
Rome Superintendent Peter Blake says these capital improvements are something the district has been needing for quite some time.
"All of our buildings can use some security improvements, and that's part of the project as they get the ball rolling on some of the elementary school improvements. On top of that we've got some much needed upgrades at RFA that haven't happened in over 20 years. Our fire alarm system is outdated and needs to be completely redone. Currently all of our outdoor athletics are held off-site and after 20 something years, it's time to start getting the kids performing and competing on their actual home turf".
The vote on the capital project will take place on March 22 from 9am to 8pm.