Rome Free Academy changes bathroom policy to curb vandalism

ROME, N.Y. – Parents of Rome Free Academy students were notified Wednesday of a new bathroom policy at the school due to ongoing issues with vandalism.
School administrators have decided to close the bathrooms in the 1200, 2200, 1300 and 2300 wings from second to ninth periods starting on Thursday. The bathrooms will still be open from 7 to 8:15 a.m.
Principal Brian LaBaron says the bathrooms in the foyer will remain open and two adults will be stationed outside during those periods. During classes, students will need passes to go to the foyer bathrooms.
In the notice to parents, LaBaron said, “There will be no denial to use a bathroom at any time during the day, just a different location.”
The bathrooms in the physical education wings will remain open all day for students in the PE and art wings. The bathrooms outside the cafeteria will also stay open during lunch periods.
“Our goal is to ensure students' safety and security, limit congestion, stop or at least minimize property damage, vaping, and horseplay in our four main hallway bathrooms," LaBaron said. "We hope you will support us as we continue to find ways to improve our daily operations for the overall culture and climate of RFA.”
Students were informed about the changes Wednesday afternoon.