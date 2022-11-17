Rome schools to expand mental health support services for students with $2.4 million grant

ROME, N.Y. – The Rome City School District has received more than $2.4 million from the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) to expand its programs and services for students of all ages and their families.
The district plans to use the money to support:
- Exploration and implementation of a universal screening process to help identify students who may be experiencing mental health struggles.
- Development and refinement of a multi-tiered system of support model at each school specifically targeting mental health support.
- Refining our referral system through our partnership with Connected Community Schools, which assists families in getting connected with resources and agency support in the community.
“I am extremely proud to work with such a talented group of school counselors and social workers. We are fortunate to have them working with our children in the area of mental health,” said RCSD Superintendent Peter Blake. “Thank you to all of them, and our Director of Counseling Services Amanda Jones, for taking the time to submit this grant. Any time we secure a competitive grant shows that our team is doing something good for kids. This award will certainly go a long way to assisting our district to fund these programs.”
OMH initially announced the grant program to help schools provide mental health support to students who were largely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning during that time.
The grants aim to improve student access to mental health resources and support students experiencing stress, anxiety and trauma.