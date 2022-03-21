Rome voters to decide fate of school district's capital plan

ROME, NY - Rome residents will be heading to the voting booth Tuesday to decide the fate of a $21.6 million capital project for the Rome City School District.
The district held a community forum last week to inform the public just what exactly is involved in the project.
Under the proposed capital project, upgrades will be made to all the schools in the district. That list does not include Staley Elementary which was shut down due to flooding last year.
Among the upgrades, installing secure vestibules in the elementary schools, updating RFA’s fire alarm system, and installing athletic fields at the high school. Currently all outdoor athletics are held off-site.
Voting on the capital project will take place from 9am to 8pm.