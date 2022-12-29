Schenevus Central School District superintendent resigns; special meeting called to appoint interim

SCHENEVUS, N.Y. – A special meeting will be held Thursday to appoint an interim superintendent at Schenevus Central School District after Superintendent Theresa Carlin announced her resignation at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
Carlin has been the superintendent since 2018.
According to The Daily Star, Carlin said it’s time to move on to other opportunities.
Her resignation is effective Dec. 31 and the interim superintendent will remain in the position until a permanent replacement is chosen.