Scholarly Suds: Local Laundromat Lends a Hand During Back-to-School Time

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- Keep Making Suds Laundromats in Little Falls is hosting a unique back-to-school event.
On Aug. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. the laundromat at 23 Albany Street will hold Free Laundry Night.
This is an event for the community to help those taking care of school-aged kids save some money.
Keep Making Suds Laundromats Owner Kevin Stilwell said that by saving a family money on laundry, they can spend it on back-to-school supplies.
Stilwell explained his idea behind the free night of laundry in the clip below.
Stilwell added that he talked to an elementary school teacher, who told him that there is a need in the community in regard to assisting families in need.
"There is need in the Valley for laundry services," he said.
Stilwell would like to giveaway school supplies at the event; however, he's currently looking for a business to partner with him.
If there is a local business looking to donate school supplies to the laundromat's cause, they can reach out to Stilwell directly at 315-271-4498 or via the website.
Stilwell has laundromats in Rome and Chittenango, but the Free Laundry Night is only happening at the Little Falls location.
If the free event goes over the allotted time with families waiting to wash their clothes, Stilwell said that employees will stay until all those who attended the event walk away with clean clothes.
For more information on the laundromat, click here.