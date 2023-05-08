School bus cameras go online in Oneida County

SAUQUOIT, N.Y.-- Every day in New York state, an estimated 50-thousand cars pass school busses when they are stopped, putting the lives of kids at risk. Officials hope a new camera system installed on school busses in several Oneida County districts will help to crack down on that.
"The main focus is to capture the license plate. There’s a link to the DMV database, so it will run the plate information and send that back to our office." Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said.
Once the information is sent to the sheriff's office, they will review the video to see if a car did in fact pass a stopped school bus. A ticket is then generated and a fine is sent to the owner of the car.
"It will be a first offense base fine of $250, second offense of $275 and $300 for every offense that follows for 18 months," Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said.
Right now, the cameras are installed on busses in Sauquoit Valley, New York mills, Rome, Westmoreland, Whitesboro, Waterville, Holland Patent, Adirondack, and New Hartford. But Sheriff Maciol hopes that more schools will join the program.
"it's all about the safety of children. Whether it's SPOs in every school, cameras on these busses, it's all about keeping our children safe. I'm confident that the other districts, once we get this rolling, will jump on board," Sheriff Maciol said.
There will be a 35-day grace period where any driver who passes a school bus receives a warning. After that, they’ll get a ticket.