Schools awaiting clarity from the state on Native American mascot, logo, team name changes

Some public school districts are awaiting clarity from New York State, regarding their November directive to change Native American imagery, mascots and team names, or risk losing state aid.

"One is the imagery. And that's something that we know and understand our obligation and we have made significant strides with regard to changing the imagery that we have associated with our team name. The second part is the team name. That's what we're still waiting to understand better, when the final regulations come out," says Whitesboro School Superintendent Dr. Brian Bellair. "We've made some significant changes to our logo so if you look around, even over the past several years, we've introduced and been using more our block W, so we've already been doing a lot of that."

The question is: how far do they have to go?

"We have a monument, for example, right at the high school, which was dedicated to two students who lost their lives in a tragic accident. On that monument, we have an image of a Native American. So we need to understand what is our obligation with regard to something like that," says Dr. Bellair.

Waterville Schools decided to fulfill their obligation more than two years ahead of schedule. They put it out to voters on Tuesday, and they decided to become the Eagles.

Whitesboro hopes to see final guidelines from the state in the next week or so. Then, the potentially challenging task of pleasing everybody.

"As you can imagine, there are people who have very deeply-held beliefs with regard to the name. There are others who agree that it's time for a change, so it really is trying to work with both groups and understanding what is our legal obligation," says Dr. Bellair.

The state is giving public school districts until the end of the 2024-25 school year to make the changes, or, risk losing state aid.