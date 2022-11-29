Social media threat investigated at VVS; found not to be credible

VERONA, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office investigated a social media threat at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School Tuesday and say it was found not to be credible following an investigation.
The administration notified the special patrol officer at the school about the threat just before 8 a.m. and the investigation began.
After looking into the threat, the deputies determined it was a non-specific video from TikTok that had been sent out as a joke. According to the sheriff’s office, no students or staff were in any danger.
The sheriff’s office is encouraging parents to have conversations with their children about how these kinds of “jokes” can harm the community and even lead to legal consequences.