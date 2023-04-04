Some local school districts dealing with another mass 'swatting' incident

Multiple school districts are dealing with another possible mass, 'swatting' incident today.
The Waterville Central School District and the Frankfort-Schuyler School District received communications from the unknown source.
Waterville District officials say 40 districts statewide received the bomb threat email, which also demanded money. Waterville was holding students in buses, while bomb-sniffing dogs went through the school.
They say the threat is not credible, but they are still taking precautions.
Frankfort-Schuyler closed for the day, posting the following message on the district website:
"Unfortunately, Frankfort-Schuyler CSD has been the recipient of a threat against our school buildings. With an abundance of care, and following the guidance of our law enforcement partners, we will be CLOSING for the day (Tuesday, April 4) in order to best support the efforts of our local and state police to ensure the safety of our students, staff and school community. As always, we remain grateful for the work of our first responders in protecting our students and staff."
Canastota Central School District also received one of the threatening emails. Local police were called in to complete a sweep of the buildings before any students arrived. No evidence of a viable threat was found during the search.
As of Tuesday morning, the Utica, New Hartford, Herkimer, Holland Patent and Whitesboro Districts had not received threats.
Similar swatting calls were made last week, claiming there were shootings at Proctor High School and Rome Free Academy. Police determined both reports were unfounded and were linked to a string of swatting calls across the state.
"More than 50 school districts across New York have received disturbing 'swatting' threats today including in Central New York, Long Island, the Southern Tier and the North Country. I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school - swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers and families.
Gov. Kathy Hochul issued the following statement in response to the threats:
"I have directed the New York State Police to investigate these threats and work closely with all levels of law enforcement to identify the perpetrators, hold them accountable, and restore the sense of safety and security our children deserve. Since the first round of swatting incidents occurred last week, State Police has been working closely with the State Education Department, county leadership and local school boards to provide support and any necessary resources to address these incidents. My top priority will always be the safety of New Yorkers."