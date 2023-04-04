Some local school districts dealing with another possible mass 'swatting' incident

Multiple school districts are dealing with another possible mass, 'swatting' incident today.

The Waterville Central School District and the Frankfort-Schuyler School District received communications from the unknown source.

Waterville District officials say 40 districts statewide received the bomb threat email, which also demanded money. Waterville was holding students in buses, while bomb-sniffing dogs went through the school.

They say the threat is not credible, but they are still taking precautions.

Frankfort-Schuyler closed for the day, posting the following message on the district website:

"Unfortunately, Frankfort-Schuyler CSD has been the recipient of a threat against our school buildings. With an abundance of care, and following the guidance of our law enforcement partners, we will be CLOSING for the day (Tuesday, April 4) in order to best support the efforts of our local and state police to ensure the safety of our students, staff and school community. As always, we remain grateful for the work of our first responders in protecting our students and staff."

As of Tuesday morning, the Utica, New Hartford, Herkimer, Holland Patent and Whitesboro Districts had not received threats.

Similar swatting calls were made last week, claiming there were shootings at Proctor High School and Rome Free Academy. Police determined both reports were unfounded and were linked to a string of swatting calls across the state.