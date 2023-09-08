Special School Bus Stop Shelter in Yorkville

YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- Some Whitesboro students are waiting in style, thanks to a local business.
The school bus stop shelter is outside Nimey's Riverside Automotive on Whitesboro Street in Yorkville.
At the beginning of each school year, the owner of the shop puts up the little bus stop shelter.
Jamie Nimey, owner of Nimey's Riverside Automotive, said, "Years ago, I saw the kids standing out here, and it was cold; the wind was blowing."
"I found that on Craigslist," he said of the shelter, "and I went and bought it out in Syracuse. So, the kids stay warm in the winter."
There's another bonus.
"We're going to hook heat up to it this year," Nimey said. "We're going to close in the front and put heat in it.
Also, this year, school supplies were available in the bus stop shelter.
"We decided to buy stuff because some kids are less fortunate and need more things, and it's expensive nowadays," Nimey said.