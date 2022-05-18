State board approves $2 million technology investment plan for Rome City School District

Rome City School District is getting $2 million to enhance safety systems and upgrade classroom technology through the Smart Schools Bond Act.
Investment plans from 51 districts have been recently approved, awarding nearly $25 million to support projects involving classroom technology, high-tech security and school connectivity.
"In an era of remote learning brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as we increase our focus and vigilance on public safety, this state funding is more timely and critical than ever," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "These actions by the Smart Schools Review Board help ensure that students have the tools and technology they need for safe and effective learning, whether in schools or at home."
According to the state, Rome will be using more than $466,000 of the funding for security tools like entry control systems, video equipment and emergency notification systems.
The money from the SSBA also allows districts to purchase new technology like computer servers, whiteboards, tablets, desktop and laptop computers and high-speed internet.
Two other local districts are also receiving funding through the SSBA. Adirondack Central School District is getting more than $84,000 and the Oneonta City School District is getting about $5,700.