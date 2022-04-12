State Supreme Court judge will be Utica University's 2022 commencement speaker

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica University has announced Justice Janice Malone as the commencement speaker for the upcoming undergraduate ceremony.
Malone is a 1986 graduate of Utica University, earning a bachelor’s in criminal justice. She later earned her Juris Doctorate degree from the City University of New York.
Malone was the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in the 9th Judicial District of New York, and was elected as an officeholder in 2016.
The Utica University undergraduate ceremony will be held at the Adirondack Bank Center on Thursday, May 12.