Steps Complete to Transfer College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering to SUNY Albany

MARCY, N.Y. -- SUNY Poly in Marcy has completed all necessary steps to transfer the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering to SUNY Albany.
Dr. Andrew Russell, officer-in-charge at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, sent a letter to faculty, staff and students making the announcement.
"I’m writing to inform you that SUNY Poly has completed, in cooperation with SUNY Albany and SUNY System Administration, all necessary steps to transfer the College of Nanoscale Science & Engineering (CNSE) to SUNY Albany, as directed by the SUNY Board of Trustees on December 13, 2022. This is a milestone moment for both institutions, and one that clearly sets the stage for SUNY Poly to act on its vision of becoming the nation’s premier public polytechnic as we build on a nearly six-decade legacy in the Mohawk Valley and continue to provide a highly affordable, quality hands-on education in areas ranging from engineering, business, and the arts and sciences, to health sciences," the letter stated.
He's spreading the word that SUNY Poly in Utica is "doubling down on its mission to foster exciting workforce outcomes for students in the Mohawk Valley and beyond, in addition to continuing to build impactful partnerships and provide programs aligned with industry innovation and student success,"
"These efforts have been bolstered by an inclusive campus-wide strategic planning process, an ongoing nationwide search to find the next permanent president, sustained student enrollment, continued excellence from faculty, and fully accredited programs in engineering, nursing, and business, along with plans to add new graduate and doctoral programs," the letter continued.
The letter mentioned that there are many reasons to be excited for the future at SUNY Poly.
"We are fostering an academic-to-career pipeline; engaging with our extensive industry partners; providing our students and world-class faculty with phenomenal networking, research, and job opportunities; and updating our strategic plan to guide SUNY Poly’s positive path forward," Russell continued.
For more on the college's strategic plan, click the link below.