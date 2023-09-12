Stop DWI Program still going strong

It may look like a video game, but a virtual reality simulator is allowing students to experience what it -would- feel like to drive intoxicated. Save a Life Tour Educator Ben Middleton says the simulator provides delayed reactions, much like what would happen if the driver were intoxicated.
"So we use virtual reality, so you’re going to be put inside the car. We really stress that impaired driving isn’t just drinking, but anything that affects your ability to react, so other things like prescription drugs, over the counter drugs, recreation drugs, but then even just exhausted driving is very deadly. It doesn’t get talked about much. I rolled my first car at 18 with that same thing, and I lost a friend a couple years later."
The simulator is getting the attention of students, and Herkimer College Freshman Bryan Yauger says the experience is …different.
"To be sitting in that chair, and to know that the virtual reality world I’m driving like a drunk person…it’s just a whole norther experience."
There’s also a simulator that tests your ability to text and drive, and it doesn’t take long to be convinced it’s a bad idea. Herkimer College Freshman Julius McCall talked about the potential these machines can have on someone who experiences them.
"I mean I can’t speak for everybody, but I feel like it should make some type of impact since you’re already on the simulator, and you already know what’s bound to happen if you do it in real life."
The students trying the simulator get to leave with a smile on their face, but are they understanding how serious impairment can be? Herkimer College Freshman Owen Capria believes its really an individual decision.
"I feel like teenagers in our generation have a lot of like- 'nothing bad could ever happen to me' type of mentality until something bad happens."
Lines for Life Substance Abuse Councilor Martin Lockett was the guest speaker. He made it clear how something bad can happen. He killed 2 people while driving drunk, and spent 17 and a half years in prison for it. He’s now dedicated his life to making sure nobody else makes the same mistake.
"They don’t want to end up like me and countless others who were locked up, who wished every single day that they could go back to their teenaged years, young adult years, and do it all over again."