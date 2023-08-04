Strategic Global Aviation in Rome Hoping to Double Current Workforce

ROME, N.Y. -- There's a lot on the horizon here at Strategic Global Aviation in Rome that will solidify their position, help them grow and put more people to work.
"Just today," CEO Tom Kane said, "we had a call with United Airlines, and they're looking for 60 airplanes to be painted in [2024] starting in January, so they're asking us to give them quotes."
Kane hopes all this and more prospects will help him double his current workforce.
"Currently, I think we're 43-44 people full time permanent...we're still pushing towards 100 people at some point here in the near future. This Lockheed Martin thing could turn out to be something that opens lots of doors for us," he said.
"We'll be talking about signing a proprietary information agreement with Lockheed Martin," he added.
If conditions remain favorable, the sky really is the limit for Strategic Global Aviation.
"If we can continue to get the good support we're getting from the county and the people that we work with here locally, we see it just continuing to grow, and I think that for the next four or five years, the upswing is going to be very good. So, more employment, more customers, more work for everybody here locally," Kane said.
Kane shared the business update with state and local leaders and their representatives at Strategic Global Aviation yesterday.