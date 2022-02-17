Students, faculty celebrate newly designated Utica University

UTICA, N.Y. -- President Laura Casamento made official what the backdrop behind her already declared: Utica College is now Utica University. It's not because the school changed anything they're doing. It's because the state changed the criteria.
“In the old New York State regulations, you had to have three research Ph.Ds in order to be a university and now it is three graduate degrees," says President Casamento. "I want to tell you that we've been asking the regents to look at this for 15 years now. Right now at present, New York State would be the only state in the union where Utica would not be a university."
President Casamento says that one word, 'university,' will greatly help recruit international students.
"I know if you're familiar with international recruitment, the word college is often associated with high school," says President Casamento.
As for the students already here, the president says that one new word on their diploma will better position them for success, whether they head for the job market or graduate school upon leaving Utica.
“The word, “university”, a university, both nationally and internationally, carries with it a different weight than the word, “college,” so it is going to help, I believe, our students, to have the university on their diploma,” says President Casamento.
Junior Mickale Thompson entered a college and will graduate from a university...
“You know, when you add university to your school name, it elevates it. It's kind of prestigious where you know you're part of something really big and something really important that means something to everybody," says Thompson.
Student ambassadors modeled, along with their president, the new Utica University hoodies, which are on order for the bookstore. As for the nickname question..
“So, for the record, we are not gonna go by UU, we are Utica,” said President Casamento, to a roomful of laughter.
Casamento says the name change won't change tuition.