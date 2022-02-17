Students, faculty celebrate newly designated Utica University

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida,
Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern
Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be this
afternoon through tonight, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected along with flash freeze
potential. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong cold front moves through late
tonight with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Any wet
and untreated roadways and bridges could quickly freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Students, faculty celebrate newly designated Utica University

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. -- President Laura Casamento made official what the backdrop behind her already declared: Utica College is now Utica University. It's not because the school changed anything they're doing. It's because the state changed the criteria.

“In the old New York State regulations, you had to have three research Ph.Ds in order to be a university and now it is three graduate degrees," says President Casamento. "I want to tell you that we've been asking the regents to look at this for 15 years now. Right now at present, New York State would be the only state in the union where Utica would not be a university."

President Casamento says that one word, 'university,' will greatly help recruit international students.

 "I know if you're familiar with international recruitment, the word college is often associated with high school," says President Casamento.

As for the students already here, the president says that one new word on their diploma will better position them for success, whether they head for the job market or graduate school upon leaving Utica.

“The word, “university”, a university, both nationally and internationally, carries with it a different weight than the word, “college,” so it is going to help, I believe, our students, to have the university on their diploma,” says President Casamento.

Junior Mickale Thompson entered a college and will graduate from a university...

“You know, when you add university to your school name, it elevates it. It's kind of prestigious where you know you're part of something really big and something really important that means something to everybody," says Thompson.

Student ambassadors modeled, along with their president, the new Utica University hoodies, which are on order for the bookstore. As for the nickname question..

“So, for the record, we are not gonna go by UU, we are Utica,” said President Casamento, to a roomful of laughter.

Casamento says the name change won't change tuition.

