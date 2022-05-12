 Skip to main content
Students learn about careers in IT, cybersecurity during tour of M.A. Polce Consulting in Rome

  • Updated
ROME, N.Y. – Computer science students in Herkimer Central School District visited M.A. Polce Consulting in Rome Thursday to learn more about careers in information technology and cybersecurity.

Owner Mike Polce says he aims to get kids interested in the industry early on.

“There’s a shortage of IT and cybersecurity professionals out there. So, our job is to reach students at an early age and get them interested in it and make them understand what it’s all about,” he said.

M.A. Polce Consulting

Polce says it is also a fulfilling job.

“If you feel helpless and you wish there was something you could do, get into cybersecurity and help stop the bad guys and protect our nation too,” he added.

The students toured the facility, including Polce’s data center, and listened to presentations from technology and cybersecurity engineers.

