Students learn about flying a drone and saving the environment

Environmental Managers from the New York Power Authority keep a close eye on the land occupied by powerlines. Right-of-Way Environmental Manager Lewis Payne talked about how they’re able to monitor miles of land using the technology of drones.
"So it’s important for us to manage these right-of-way corridors to prevent any trees growing tall enough to get into these powerlines and causing an outage."
Students from the Pathways in Technology Program are learning how to fly the drones through an internship with the Power Authority. They’re not only learning how to fly, but may be saving the endangered Northeastern Long-eared bat, as the drones are equipped with infrared and heat sensing equipment. That equipment is being used to try and find the bats nesting in trees that pose a threat to the powerlines. Forester/Drone Pilot John Gwozdz has not only been teaching the students how to fly, but also operate the cameras.
"The interns have been using it to look at bats, and the heat signature. It’s ultimately seeing heat. So seeing that heat signature coming off the bats. We also use it in vegetation management to look at different kinds of trees will give off different heat signatures based on water content, so it helps us to get a little bit better information about what’s on the ground without actually necessarily needing to get out there."
The Foresters will wait until the off season before cutting down any trees that may have had bats nesting in them. Lewis Payne says this allows the bat to reproduce before migrating to caves for the winter.
"The bats are important in the whole ecosystem just like all the other animals out there. The bats feed or forage on insects, so they eat a lot of moths, they eat a lot of mosquitoes, they a lot of other flies, and beetles and stuff like that. So it’s really important for that balance in the ecosystem to have the bats out there."
Interns that complete the program earn their Drones pilot’s license. The program is intended to give them a better understanding of the career opportunities that exist, and help them to narrow down their career choice. One of these interns is hoping to work for the New York Power Authority as a Drone Pilot.