Students learn about quantum innovation at week-long STEM camp in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- Twenty high school students learned about lasers, atoms, superconductors and algorithms during a week-long Quantum Innovation Camp at the Griffiss Institute in Rome.
The camp started Monday and wrapped up Friday with a demo show for parents and teachers to attend as well.
On Friday, students helped create liquid nitrogen ice cream using what they’d learned throughout the week.
During the camp experience, students learned about quantum experimentation and witnessed the cutting-edge research happening right in their backyard.
Students in the program also learned about the career opportunities available in quantum innovation and STEM.
“The whole idea is to just spark that curiosity to know that if they have the right knowledge and the desire that these jobs are available. And it's not necessarily the research lab, which we would love it to be, there’s all of these partners on this campus,” said Helen Rico, subject expert.
According to Rico, the spots available for the camp filled in about 10 minutes after registration opened.