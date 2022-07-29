Students present research following 10-week summer fellowship at MMRI in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Ten college students who spent 10 weeks conducting research during the summer fellowship program at Masonic Medical Research Institute in Utica presented their findings Friday during a graduation event.
The fellowship is a competitive scholarship program sponsored by local donors that provides the students an opportunity to conduct scientific research with MMRI’s resources.
RELATED: Local student scientists awarded summer fellowships at Masonic Medical Research Institute
Research ranged from the effects of thyroid hormones to how to self-renewing cells in the heart.
The 10 students who graduated Friday were:
- Yashi Agarwal, SUNY Polytechnic Institute
- Hannah Bochniak, Hartwick College
- Anna Burkhartzmeyer, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
- Aaron Farley, SUNY Polytechnic Institute
- Catherine Hagearty-Mattern, SUNY Polytechnic Institute
- Dominick Lomonaco, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
- Yuriy Milobog, SUNY Polytechnic Institute
- Gianna Sisti, Binghamton University
- Ryan Soron, Binghamton University
- Sandy Thai, Hamilton College