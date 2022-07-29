 Skip to main content
Students present research following 10-week summer fellowship at MMRI in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Ten college students who spent 10 weeks conducting research during the summer fellowship program at Masonic Medical Research Institute in Utica presented their findings Friday during a graduation event.

The fellowship is a competitive scholarship program sponsored by local donors that provides the students an opportunity to conduct scientific research with MMRI’s resources.

Research ranged from the effects of thyroid hormones to how to self-renewing cells in the heart.

The 10 students who graduated Friday were:

  • Yashi Agarwal, SUNY Polytechnic Institute
  • Hannah Bochniak, Hartwick College
  • Anna Burkhartzmeyer, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
  • Aaron Farley, SUNY Polytechnic Institute
  • Catherine Hagearty-Mattern, SUNY Polytechnic Institute
  • Dominick Lomonaco, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
  • Yuriy Milobog, SUNY Polytechnic Institute
  • Gianna Sisti, Binghamton University
  • Ryan Soron, Binghamton University
  • Sandy Thai, Hamilton College

