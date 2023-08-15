Summertime Fun—Youth Golf Program in Utica Helps Kids Find 'What They're Good At'

UTICA, N.Y. -- It was an eventful morning at the Parkway Rec Center in Utica, where the Utica Youth Bureau and Valley View Golf Course Summer Youth Golf Program came to a bountiful end.

The budding young golfers who took part in the seven-week program walked away with extra golf balls and all kinds of other goodies today.

During the program, kids ages six through 16 learned the basics of golf: grip, stance, and how to hit the ball the right way.

The instructor said youth programs like this one help kids find out what they're great at, and also, help them have fun and learn new skills.

"That's the opportunity to see what they like, to see what they enjoy and what they're good at; and we do have a lot of kids locally that play on high school teams, college teams, that came through this program," Carvon Brazier, youth golf instructor, said.

The East Utica Optimist Club donated the money to buy the kids all the giveaways today. And avid local golfer Phil Bailey donated the golf balls the kids got to take home.

