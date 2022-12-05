SUNY board chooses former US secretary of education as new chancellor

ALBANY, N.Y. – The State University of New York Board of Trustees has chosen a former U.S. secretary of education as the new SUNY chancellor.
John B. King Jr. served as education secretary under the Obama administration in 2016. The following year, he took over as president of The Education Trust, a nonprofit organization that promotes high academic achievement for students of all ages.
"Public education quite literally saved my life when I lost both of my parents at a young age, and I have dedicated my professional career ever since to ensuring that every student has access to the academic opportunities that they need and deserve,” said King. “I look forward to working with all members of our campus communities, lawmakers, and stakeholders to bring SUNY to new heights and maximize its potential."
King was chosen after a year-long search.
"As we work to continue to transform SUNY to meet the needs of the next generation of students and New York’s economy, we need a leader who understands how to balance striving for both excellence and equity. John King has a proven record of doing both," said SUNY Chairman Dr. Merryl Tisch.
King will replace interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley, who took over in December of 2021 when Jim Malatras resigned over claims he mocked a woman who accused former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.