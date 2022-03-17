SUNY Brockport pulls grant for talk by man convicted in cop deaths amid backlash

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) - A New York state college has withdrawn funding for an upcoming talk by a former Black Panther imprisoned for nearly 50 years for killing two New York City police officers.
But the State University of New York College at Brockport says the April 6 event will not be canceled.
SUNY Brockport has come under fire for choosing Jalil Muntaqim as a speaker, and its portrayal of him on the college’s website as a “political prisoner.”
The college's diversity officer says faculty have the academic freedom to invite guests of their choosing to address students.