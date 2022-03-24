SUNY Brockport talk by man convicted in cop deaths moved online

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) - A talk by a former Black Panther who was imprisoned for nearly 50 years for killing two New York City police officers will be moved online.
Officials at the State University of New York at Brockport announced Wednesday that the planned talk by parolee Jalil Muntaqim is now a virtual event.
Muntaqim, also known as Anthony Bottom, was convicted in the 1971 killings of officers Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini at a Harlem public housing complex. He was paroled in 2019. The April 6 talk is titled “History of Black Resistance, U.S. Political Prisoners & Genocide: A Conversation with Jalil Muntaqim.”