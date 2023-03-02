SUNY Chancellor visits SUNY POLY, reassures leaders, staff, about CNSE relocation

MARCY, N.Y. -- SUNY Chancellor, John King, brought capital reassurances from Albany to Marcy today, during a visit to SUNY POLY, where he spent time with students, staff and local elected leaders.
"The state is committed to the success of SUNY POLY. The governor is committed to the success of SUNY POLY. The SUNY Board of Trustees are committed to the success of SUNY POLY and I'm personally committed to working with Dr. Russell and the College Council to make sure we have a successful search for a next president," said King.
After spending a fair amount of time with the SUNY Chancellor, local elected leaders, who initially were gravely concerned about the future of SUNY POLY following the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering consolidation to Albany, felt more reassured.
"So I think today what we're hearing is his pledge to and commitment to the long-term viability of not only keeping this place, but growing this place and it has the support of the governor, he says" said Senator Joe Griffo.
"With this Chancellor, we got a commitment. we have a presidential search, we have a commitment to add and a request from him to see what else we need to make this continue as we keep saying, the premier polytechnic institute in central New York and for all of New York State," added Oneida County Executive, Anthony J. Picente, Jr.
The SUNY Chancellor hinted at growth in other areas, too.
"I think we're going to see the engineering programs continuing to grow. We have a significant nursing shortage in the state, as well as a shortage across the healthcare field. That's a strength of SUNY POLY. I think we'll see those programs continue to grow, as well," said King.
And the chancellor says the state will help.
"Ultimately, SUNY POLY is going to benefit from the state's commitment to SUNY POLY being the premier polytechnic institute in the state," said King.