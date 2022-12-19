 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 45 to 50 knots.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

SUNY Delhi unveils plaque acknowledging Kanien'keha:ka

  • Updated
  • 0
Dr. Leonel Diaz

Dr. Leonel Diaz, associate director of the Multicultural Center at SUNY Delhi at the unveiling of the plaque 

DELHI, N.Y. -- SUNY Delhi unveiled a plaque on campus in acknowledgment that the college stands on the homeland of the Kanien'keha:ka, one of the five founding nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. The plaque, located in the Farrell Student and Community Center, lies next to the Haudenosaunee flag.

In part, the plaque reads "SUNY Delhi gives honor and respect to the land and its original inhabitants. We recognize that the land used for educating current and future generations is not our land but belongs to the Indigenous people and the descendants of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. We will continue educational efforts for the campus community to learn the history of the Haudenosaunee People."

The plaque is dedicated to all Indigenous people of the past, present, and future within the Delhi community.

"As an institution, SUNY Delhi continues our efforts to make our campus more inclusive and support every individual. When the community sees the flag and the plaque on campus, it's an educational moment that helps us understand the history of our country and the original inhabitants that still exist. To show they are recognized and not forgotten goes a long way," Dr. Leonel Diaz, associate director of the Multicultural Center at SUNY Delhi said.

The school says they are committed to fostering an environment that is inclusive of all.