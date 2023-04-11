 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK
THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts this afternoon across Central New York.

Despite some clouds moving in today, relative humidity values
are expected to drop to between 20 to 35 percent across much of
Central New York this afternoon. West winds increase between 10-20
mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph by late afternoon and early evening.
Some grasses and other fine fuels will begin to dry out, elevating
the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

SUNY drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate

  • Updated
  • 0
Vaccine shot syringe

ALBANY, N.Y. – The State University of New York will no longer require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting this summer.

The SUNY announcement comes one day after President Joe Biden signed legislation to officially end the COVID-19 national emergency declaration on May 11.

The vaccine requirement will be dropped for students on all 64 campuses starting with summer courses, but SUNY Chancellor John King Jr. says officials will continue to monitor cases and make changes to policies if necessary.

“The safety of SUNY’s students is our first and foremost priority, and while COVID is no longer an emergency, we will not lose sight of the impact it continues to have on us,” King said. “Across SUNY we will continue to monitor cases and make adjustments as needed, but even more importantly, we will look to increase the overall health and wellness support we provide our students.”

The decision was made after the SUNY Public Health Expert Advisory Committee met earlier this year to review recent data and determine the safest way to move forward. The committee is made up of physicians and experts in infectious disease, public health and neuroscience.

Other local colleges have already changed their policies. Utica University, for example, dropped the vaccine mandate in the fall of 2022.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

