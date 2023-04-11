SUNY drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate

ALBANY, N.Y. – The State University of New York will no longer require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting this summer.
The SUNY announcement comes one day after President Joe Biden signed legislation to officially end the COVID-19 national emergency declaration on May 11.
The vaccine requirement will be dropped for students on all 64 campuses starting with summer courses, but SUNY Chancellor John King Jr. says officials will continue to monitor cases and make changes to policies if necessary.
“The safety of SUNY’s students is our first and foremost priority, and while COVID is no longer an emergency, we will not lose sight of the impact it continues to have on us,” King said. “Across SUNY we will continue to monitor cases and make adjustments as needed, but even more importantly, we will look to increase the overall health and wellness support we provide our students.”
The decision was made after the SUNY Public Health Expert Advisory Committee met earlier this year to review recent data and determine the safest way to move forward. The committee is made up of physicians and experts in infectious disease, public health and neuroscience.
Other local colleges have already changed their policies. Utica University, for example, dropped the vaccine mandate in the fall of 2022.