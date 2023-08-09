SUNY Poly Initiative to Provide Students ‘Stigma-Free Access’ to Food and Other Items Gets Donation

MARCY, N.Y. -- SUNY Polytechnic Institute's "Poly Pantry" has received $12,000 dollars for this academic year from one of its supporters, Wolfspeed.
Poly Pantry is a food pantry that provides students with "stigma-free access" to food and other essential items for free.
Wolfspeed is a strong supporter of Poly Pantry.
In May, Wolfspeed employees collected food and hygiene products and delivered a truck load of items to the pantry.
"We are incredibly grateful for community partners like Wolfspeed for their continued support of Poly Pantry," SUNY Poly Assistant Vice President of Development Andrea LaGatta said. "These committed funds will go a long way to provide food and hygiene products for a number of our students who rely on them, ensuring they have what they need while they earn a valuable degree that will enable exciting opportunities throughout their lives."
Bargain Grocer, Chobani, Swipe Out Hunger, the Student Government at Utica and the campus community are other supporters of the pantry by making donations.
