SUNY Poly students to mentor at-risk youth through new Liberty Partnership Program

MARCY, N.Y. – SUNY Polytechnic Institute has received a $1.4 million grant from the New York State Department of Education to support a new program that helps at-risk students plan for the future.
The Liberty Partnership Program pairs college students with kids in fifth to 12th grades who are at a higher risk of dropping out of school. Through the program, they will set school and career goals, work on community projects and participate in afterschool and summer activities.
The program also uses family engagement and case management strategies to help the students succeed.
“I am proud that SUNY Poly will spearhead this effort and am thankful to the New York State Department of Education for fostering our ability to provide a continuity of services throughout a student’s secondary school progression to help address factors that might otherwise contribute to their dropping out of school, diminishing positive life and career options, and harming their sense of subjective well-being,” said Dr. Joanne Joseph, dean of the College of Health Science at SUNY Poly.
Throughout the duration of the five-year grant program, students from SUNY Poly will mentor kids from the following school districts: Little Falls, Herkimer, Central Valley Dolgeville, Frankfort-Schuyler and Mt. Markham.
SUNY Poly will also work with Mohawk Valley Community College and SUNY Morrisville for summer career sessions focusing on jobs in robotics, health care, agriculture and computers.