SUNY Poly Welcomes New Students on Move-In Day

  Updated
MARCY, N.Y. -- SUNY Poly welcomed incoming first-year and transfer students to campus today.

The college was introduced to 400 first-year students and nearly 300 transfer students.

The goal today—to make everyone feel comfortable on what can be an emotional day for parents and students.

"We've got faculty [and] staff members of the leadership team out here to make sure they know how important they are to us, and that they are part of our family. We have a fun slate of activities coming up, where they will be on campus and off campus to get a good feel of their community," Officer-in-Charge Andrew Russell said. 

The first day of classes is Monday.

