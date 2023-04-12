SUNY Polytechnic Institute to offer paid internships through summer research fund

The State University of New York announced Wednesday that its Chancellor’s Summer Research Excellence Fund will provide paid internships for 150 undergraduates at five different campuses this summer, including SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Marcy.
The internship program allows students who may have difficulty accessing research opportunities a chance to get some hands-on experience.
“Expanding paid summer research internships is a concrete, powerful way to expand economic opportunity and increase social mobility, especially for so many college students whose economic or familial circumstances might have barred them in the past,” says SUNY Chancellor John King.
At SUNY Poly, this will help build on the existing Summer Undergraduate Research Program.
“We know that by providing greater access to programs that foster relevant skills, our summer internship participants will be even better prepared for New York State’s in-demand careers, from healthcare to the semiconductor industry,” said Dr. Andrew Russell, officer in charge at SUNY Poly. “We are grateful to SUNY and Chancellor King for making this important experience possible for even more students.”
The new internships are available in fields like biology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, computer science, nursing and more.
Funding for the 150 internships comes from SUNY’s Empire Innovation Program, which allows SUNY to cover the cost of salary, tuition, housing, meals, childcare and transportation.
The other participating campuses are Binghamton University, University at Buffalo, SUNY ESF and Stony Brook University.