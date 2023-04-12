 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK INTO
THE EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts until early evening across Central New
York.

Relative humidity values are expected to remain between 20 to 30
percent across all of Central NY until early evening. West winds
increase between 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph until
this evening. Grasses and other fine fuels have dried out this
week, elevating the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

SUNY Polytechnic Institute to offer paid internships through summer research fund

  • Updated
  • 0
SUNY Polytechnic Institute

The State University of New York announced Wednesday that its Chancellor’s Summer Research Excellence Fund will provide paid internships for 150 undergraduates at five different campuses this summer, including SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Marcy.

The internship program allows students who may have difficulty accessing research opportunities a chance to get some hands-on experience.

“Expanding paid summer research internships is a concrete, powerful way to expand economic opportunity and increase social mobility, especially for so many college students whose economic or familial circumstances might have barred them in the past,” says SUNY Chancellor John King.

At SUNY Poly, this will help build on the existing Summer Undergraduate Research Program.

“We know that by providing greater access to programs that foster relevant skills, our summer internship participants will be even better prepared for New York State’s in-demand careers, from healthcare to the semiconductor industry,” said Dr. Andrew Russell, officer in charge at SUNY Poly. “We are grateful to SUNY and Chancellor King for making this important experience possible for even more students.”

The new internships are available in fields like biology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, computer science, nursing and more.

Funding for the 150 internships comes from SUNY’s Empire Innovation Program, which allows SUNY to cover the cost of salary, tuition, housing, meals, childcare and transportation.

The other participating campuses are Binghamton University, University at Buffalo, SUNY ESF and Stony Brook University.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you