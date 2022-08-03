 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Supreme Court sets Oct. 31 arguments for landmark college affirmative action cases

  • 0

The Supreme Court said Wednesday that it would hear two major cases concerning race-based affirmative action at Harvard and the University of North Carolina on October 31, setting the stage for a landmark opinion that could gut precedent that allows colleges to consider a student's race when deciding which students should be admitted.

Supporters of affirmative action fear the court, bolstered by three of former President Donald Trump's appointees, could eliminate admission practices that have widely benefited Black and Hispanic students.

The court has already ensured that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court's first African American female justice, can participate on the issue.

Originally, the two cases concerning policies out of Harvard and the University of North Carolina were consolidated so that they would be argued together. But after Jackson said during her confirmation hearing that she would recuse herself from the Harvard dispute because she served on Harvard's board of overseers, the court decoupled the cases.

Now, all nine justices will hear the North Carolina dispute at 10 a.m. ET on October 31, and then around an hour later eight will sit for the Harvard case.

Lower US courts have ruled in favor of Harvard and the University of North Carolina, holding that the programs used race in a sufficiently limited way to fulfill compelling interests in diversity.

The challenges are being spearheaded by conservative activist Edwin Blum. The Harvard challenge is brought under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits schools receiving federal funds from discriminating based on race. The UNC lawsuit similarly claims Title VI grounds, as well as a violation of the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection of the law, which covers state institutions.

In the last several weeks, so-called "friend of the court" briefs have flooded the court's docket from civil rights groups, states, educational institutions and business leaders.

The Department of Justice urged the justices to rule in favor of the school policies and uphold precedent. "This court has repeatedly held that although all racial classifications are subject to strict scrutiny, consideration of race is permissible if it is narrowly tailored to serve a compelling interest," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Joan Biskupic contributed to this report.

Recommended for you