Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Day 1

The Genesis Group will be recognizing 25 local educators during Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8 -12.
Five teachers from various school districts across the region will be honored each day.
Here are Monday’s honorees:
- Mary Hollenbeck, Sixth-grade teacher at Remsen Central School District
- Mandi White, Little Falls Central School District
- Michael Fauvelle, Adirondack Central School District
- Amanda Dembrow, teaches pre-school at the Jewish Community Center
- Mary Jane Keener, Remsen Central School District