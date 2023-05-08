 Skip to main content
Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Day 1

  • Updated
  • 0

The first five teachers are recognized Monday as Teacher Appreciation Week begins.

The Genesis Group will be recognizing 25 local educators during Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8 -12.

Five teachers from various school districts across the region will be honored each day.

Here are Monday’s honorees:

  • Mary Hollenbeck, Sixth-grade teacher at Remsen Central School District
  • Mandi White, Little Falls Central School District
  • Michael Fauvelle, Adirondack Central School District
  • Amanda Dembrow, teaches pre-school at the Jewish Community Center
  • Mary Jane Keener, Remsen Central School District

