Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Day 2

  • Updated
  • 0

Teacher Appreciation Week continues with 5 educators recognized for their efforts.

The Genesis Group is recognizing 25 local educators during Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8 -12.

Five teachers from various school districts across the region will be honored each day for their hard work and dedication.

On Tuesday, the honorees were:

  • Robert Wallace, English teacher at Mount Markham Central School District
  • Jeannette Nare, a first-grade teacher at Herkimer Central School District
  • Ryan Fitzgerald, a fifth-grade teacher at South Lewis Middle School
  • Jenna Bellair, health teacher and coach at Utica City School District
  • Nicole Cary, a fourth-grade teacher at Rome City School District

