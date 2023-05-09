Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Day 2

The Genesis Group is recognizing 25 local educators during Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8 -12.
Five teachers from various school districts across the region will be honored each day for their hard work and dedication.
On Tuesday, the honorees were:
- Robert Wallace, English teacher at Mount Markham Central School District
- Jeannette Nare, a first-grade teacher at Herkimer Central School District
- Ryan Fitzgerald, a fifth-grade teacher at South Lewis Middle School
- Jenna Bellair, health teacher and coach at Utica City School District
- Nicole Cary, a fourth-grade teacher at Rome City School District